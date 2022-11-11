India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection drop to 842, six deaths reported in last 24 hours
New Delhi, November 11, 2022
India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped to 842 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country.
During this period, six deaths were added to the country's tally, which included five backlog cases in Kerala. One death was reported in Rajasthan.
The country had on Thursday reported 1,016 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths.
Kerala accounted for 195 of the 842 new cases in the country in the last 24 hours, followed by 169 in Maharashtra and 102 in Karnataka. All other states reported less than 100 cases each.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,520 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,664,810 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,121,538 today, up 1,271 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 435 to 12,752 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.77 crore today, including 1.38 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
