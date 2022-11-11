India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection drop to 842, six deaths reported in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 11, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped to 842 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country.

During this period, six deaths were added to the country's tally, which included five backlog cases in Kerala. One death was reported in Rajasthan.

The country had on Thursday reported 1,016 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths.

Kerala accounted for 195 of the 842 new cases in the country in the last 24 hours, followed by 169 in Maharashtra and 102 in Karnataka. All other states reported less than 100 cases each.