India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection drop to 215, one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 29, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday dropped further to 215 while there was just one death in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Monday reported 291 new cases of infection and two deaths.

The lone death reported today was in Delhi. No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in any other state.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,615 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,672,068 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,136,471 today, up 355 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 141 to below the 5,000-mark at 4,982 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.91 crore today, including 53,295 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN