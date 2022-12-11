File photo of a person receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection drop to 173, four deaths added in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, December 11, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped to 173 on Sunday, with four deaths added to the country's tally in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday recorded 210 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.

The four deaths registered today included one in Maharashtra and three backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,658 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,674,822 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,140,251 today, up 303 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 134 to 3,913 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.97 crore today, including 40,744 doses given in the last 24 hours.

