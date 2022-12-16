India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection drop to 162, with zero deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 16, 2022

India's daily numbers of COVID-19 infection dropped to 162 on Friday, with zero deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday logged 200 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from Thursday at 530,663 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,675,609 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,141,255 today, up 238 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 76 to 3,691 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.99 crore today, including 56,882 doses given in the last 24 hours.

