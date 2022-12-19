India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection drop to 135, two deaths added in last 24 hours
New Delhi, December 19, 2022
India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped to 135 on Monday, with two deaths added to the country's tally in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Sunday reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths.
Kerala accounted for 59 of the 135 new cases of infection posted in the last 24 hours.
Both the deaths recorded today were backlog cases in Kerala, and no COVID-19 death was reported from any state in the last 24 hours.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,674 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,676,087 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,141,854 today, up 126 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up by 7 to 3,559 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220 crore today, including 7,889 doses given in the last 24 hours.
