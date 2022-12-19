India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection drop to 135, two deaths added in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 19, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped to 135 on Monday, with two deaths added to the country's tally in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths.

Kerala accounted for 59 of the 135 new cases of infection posted in the last 24 hours.

Both the deaths recorded today were backlog cases in Kerala, and no COVID-19 death was reported from any state in the last 24 hours.