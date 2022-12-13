India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection drop to 114, no deaths reported for two consecutive days

New Delhi, December 13, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped further to 114 even as no deaths were reported from any state for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The country had on Monday recorded 159 new cases of COVID-19 infection and zero deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from Sunday at 530,658 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,675,095 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,140,592 today, up 175 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 61 to 3,845 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.97 crore today, including 49,263 doses given in the last 24 hours.

