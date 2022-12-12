India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dips to 159, no deaths recorded in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 12, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dipped to 159 on Monday and no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country.

The country had posted 173 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths on Sunday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from yesterday at 530,658 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,674,981 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,140,417 today, up 166 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 7 to 3,906 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.97 crore today, including 8,422 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN