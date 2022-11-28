India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dip to 291, two deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, November 28, 2022
India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday dipped to 291 while the number of deaths came down to two in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Sunday reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.
Kerala accounted for 122 of the 291 new cases of infection registered today, followed by 64 in Maharashtra.
The two COVID-19 deaths posted today are both backlog cases in Kerala. No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in any state.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,614 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,671,853 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,136,116 today, up 429 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 140 to 5,123 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.90 crore today, including 8,119 doses given in the last 24 hours.
NNN