India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dip to 291, two deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 28, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday dipped to 291 while the number of deaths came down to two in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.

Kerala accounted for 122 of the 291 new cases of infection registered today, followed by 64 in Maharashtra.

The two COVID-19 deaths posted today are both backlog cases in Kerala. No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in any state.