India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dip to 121, one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 10, 2023

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dipped on Tuesday to 121 with one death reported in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Monday reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.

Kerala accounted for 26 of the 121 new cases of infection, folloed by 19 in Karnataka and 15 in Telangana.

The lone COVID-19 death registered today was in national capital Delhi.