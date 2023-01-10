India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dip to 121, one death in last 24 hours
By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, January 10, 2023

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dipped on Tuesday to 121 with one death reported in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Monday reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.

Kerala accounted for 26 of the 121 new cases of infection, folloed by 19 in Karnataka and 15 in Telangana.

The lone COVID-19 death registered today was in national capital Delhi.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,722 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,680,215 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,147,174 today, up 172 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 52 to 2,319 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.14 crore, including 56,829 doses given in the last 24 hours.

