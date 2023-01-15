India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dip to 104, zero deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, January 15, 2023
India on Sunday saw a significant drop in its daily cases of COVID-19 infection to 104, with zero deaths reported from the states in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Saturday recorded 179 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.
Kerala logged 31 of the 104 new cases of infection today, followed by 23 in Karnataka, 13 in Puducherry and 10 in West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from 530,726 yesterday.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,681,040 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,148,165 today, up 182 from yesterday. The recovery ratestood at 98.8%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection decreased by 78 to 2,149 today.
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far has risen to 91.32 crore, including 1.52lakh tests in the last 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate stood at 0.07% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.10%.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.17 crore, including 23,490 doses given in the last 24 hours.
NNN