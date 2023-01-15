India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dip to 104, zero deaths in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from 530,726 yesterday.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,681,040 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,148,165 today, up 182 from yesterday. The recovery ratestood at 98.8%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection decreased by 78 to 2,149 today.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far has risen to 91.32 crore, including 1.52lakh tests in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.07% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.10%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.17 crore, including 23,490 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN