India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection, dip further to 704, remain below 1,000 for third day

New Delhi, November 13, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dipped further on Sunday to 704 in the last 24 hours, staying below 1,000 for the third consecutive day.

Three deaths were reported during this period, including one backlog case in Kerala. The remaining two deaths in the last 24 hours included one each in Karnataka and West Bengal.

The country had on Saturday reported 833 new cases of infection and eight deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,531 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,666,347 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,123,539 today, up 977 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 246 to 12,307 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.80 crore today, including 92,188 doses given in the last 24 hours.

