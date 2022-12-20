India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dip further to 112; three deaths added in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 20, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dipped further to 112 on Tuesday, with three deaths added to the country's tally in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Monday reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

The three deaths posted today included one in Maharashtra and two backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,677 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,676,199 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,142,032 today, up 178 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 69 to 3,490 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220 crore today, including 47,431 doses given in the last 24 hours.

