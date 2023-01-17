India's daily cases of COVID-19 dip below 100 at 79, zero deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, January 17, 2023
India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped below 100 at 79 on Tuesday, with zero deaths recorded in all the states for the third day running.
The country had on Monday reported 114 new cases of infection and zero deaths.
Kerala logged 32 of the 79 new cases of infection, followed by 24 in Karnataka and 10 in Maharashtra.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from 530,726 on Saturday.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,681,233 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,148,472 today, up 163 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection decreased by 84 to 2,035 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.17 crore, including 50,871 doses given in the last 24 hours.
