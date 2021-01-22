India’s cricket victory in Australia illustrates the spirit of new young India, says Modi

New Delhi, January 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India’s cricket victory in the just-concluded Test series in Australia illustrated the spirit of the "new young India".

Addressing the 18th convocation of Tezpur University, Assam through video conferencing, Modi said young India has a distinctive way of taking on challenges. The Indian cricket team faced so many challenges. They suffered a crushing defeat yet recovered equally fast and won the next match.

"The players showed determination despite injuries. They took the challenge head-on and looked for fresh solutions instead of getting frustrated by difficult conditions. There were inexperienced players but their morale was high and they grabbed the opportunity given to them. They overpowered a better team with their talent and temperament," he said.

“This stellar performance of our players is important not just from the point of view of the sports field,” he said and listed several important life lessons from the performance.

“First, we should have faith and confidence in our ability. Second, a positive mindset begets positive results. The third and the most important lesson is while facing two options, one of remaining safe and the other, struggling towards a difficult victory, one must surely explore the option of victory.

“There is no harm in occasional failure and one should not refrain from taking the risks. We need to be proactive and fearless. If we overcome the fear of failure and unnecessary pressure, we will emerge fearlessly. This new India, confident and dedicated to goals, is evident not in the cricket field alone. All of you are part of this picture,” he added.

“This self-confidence and absence of fear in treading the uncharted path and energy has strengthened the country in its fight against Corona. India overcame the initial apprehensions and showed that with resolve and resilience, resources would not be lacking. India took fast, proactive decisions instead of compromising with the situation and effectively fought the virus.

“Made in India solutions contained the spread and improved the health infrastructure. Our vaccine-related research and production capability is giving India and many other countries of the world the confidence of a security shield," he said.

Referring to the convocation, the Prime Minister said this was a moment to remember and cherish for a lifetime for more than 1,200 students. What the students learnt at Tezpur University will accelerate the progress of Assam and that of the country.

The sentiments contained in the university anthem written by Bhupen Hazarika resonates with the great history of Tezpur, he said and quoted a few lines from it.

Several eminent personalities like Hazarika, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha were identified with Tezpur, he added.

The Prime Minister told the students that from now until the completion of 100 years of India's independence would be the golden years of their life. He urged them to spread the glory of Tezpur across India and all over the world and take Assam and the North East to new heights of development.

He asked the students to take full advantage of the possibilities created by the Government’s efforts in the development of the North East especially in sectors like connectivity, education and health.

He noted that Tezpur University was also known for its Innovation Center. These grassroots innovations were giving momentum to ‘Vocal for Local’ and are being used to solve local problems, opening new doors of development.

He lauded the innovations of Tezpur University like low-cost technology to provide clean drinking water, pledge taken to convert waste into energy in every village, inexpensive and effective technology on biogas and organic fertilizers, the campaign to preserve the biodiversity and rich heritage of the North East, documentation the languages of the tribal society in danger of extinction, preservation of centuries-old wood-carved art at Batadrav Thana, Nagaon, digitization of Assam's books and papers written during colonial times.

“Tezpur University Campus itself is the reason for motivation to do work on so many local needs. Here, the hostels are named after mountains and rivers in this region. These are not just names, but also an inspiration for life. In the journey of life, we have to face many difficulties, many mountains to climb and many rivers to cross. With every mountaineering expedition, your expertise grows and your perspective is ready for new challenges.

“Like several tributaries merging into one river and then mixing with the sea, we should also take knowledge from different spheres in life, learn and achieve our goals and move forward with that learning,” he added.

Referring to the concept of Aatmnirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India), he said that, while this movement is about change in resources, physical infrastructure, technology and economic and strategic might, the biggest transformation would be in the realm of instinct, action and reaction which is in sync with the mood of today’s youth.

The Prime Minister also listed digital infrastructure enabling direct benefit transfer, fintech digital inclusion, world’s largest banking inclusion, the world’s largest toilet construction movement, the largest movement of providing tap water in every household, world’s largest health insurance scheme and the world’s largest vaccination drive as a testimony to today’s India’s attitude, unafraid of experimentation for a solution and not averse to undertake large-scale projects.

Referring to new technologies that were creating new possibilities, he said in the future universities might be fully virtual providing students and faculty to be part of any university anywhere in the world.

He emphasized the need for a regulatory framework for such transformation.

“The new National Education Policy is a step in this direction. This policy encourages maximum use of technology, multi-disciplinary education and flexibility. NEP puts stress on preparing our education system for data and data analytics. Data analysis will massively improve the processes from admissions to teaching and evaluation,” he added.

