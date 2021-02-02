India's COVID deaths fall below 100, new cases dip to lowest in 8 months

New Delhi, February 2, 2021

India's coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths dropped to 94 and the number of new cases of infection in the last 24 hours dipped to 8,635 as the spread of the virus continued to declerate across the country and the nationwide vaccination drive gained momentum.

At 94, the number of deaths in a single day was the lowest since May 4 last year, when 83 reports had been reported in a total of 1,389 till that date.

The number of new cases of infection in a 24-hour period, at 8,635, was the lowest since June 2, 2020 when 8,171 cases had been reported in a total till then of 198,706.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 154,486 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered a year ago, has increased to 10,766,245.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 20 consecutive days now. It has fallen 100 today for the first time in nine months.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 24th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 for the second time in eight days today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,448,406 as of this morning, up 13,423 from yesterday, taking the recovery rate to 97.04%.

The number of active cases went down by 4,882 to 163,353 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 118 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 11,427 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 103.409 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,237,973 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 26.317 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.229 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (443,205) and Brazil (225,099).

