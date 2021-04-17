India's COVID-19 numbers reach new highs with 1,341 deaths, 234,692 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, April 17, 2021

India today reported new highs of 1,341 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 234,692 fresh cases of infection as several States across the country continued to see a rapid spread of the virus and the Central and State governments unveiled more measures to contain the pandemic.

Both the numbers of deaths and new cases of infection in the last 24 hours are the highest in a single day since the pandemic broke out in India in late January last year.

The previous high in terms of deaths in a 24-hour period was 1,290, reported on September 16 last year. The previous high in terms of new cases of infection was recorded yesterday at 217,353.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has registered more than 1,000 deaths. Yesterday, the country had recorded 1,185 deaths.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a single day.

With Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and some other States reporting a sudden surge in the number of cases in recent days, the country has logged more than a lakh new cases of infection in 24 hours for the 11 consecutive day today and more than 150,000 cases for the seventh day in a row.

Of the 234,692 new cases of infection recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- accounted for 63,729. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,360 cases and Delhi with 19,486 cases.

Maharashtra also accounted for 398 of the 1,341 deaths registered in the country in the last 24 hours, followed by Delhi with 141 deaths, Chhattisgarh 138, Uttar Pradesh 103, Gujarat 94, Karnataka 78, Madhya Pradesh 60, Jharkhand 56 and Punjab 50.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 175,649 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has surged to 14,526,609.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 12,671,220 as of this morning, up 123,354 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 87.22% from 87.79% yesterday.

The number of active cases shot up by 109,997 in the last 24 hours to 1,679,740 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 139.696 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.997 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (31.575 million) and ahead of Brazil (13.832 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (566,215), Brazil (368,749) and Mexico (211,693).

