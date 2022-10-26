India's COVID-19 numbers drop further to 830 new cases of infection, one death in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 26, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 numbers dropped further to 830 new cases of infection and one death in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Tuesday reported 862 new cases of infection and three deaths.
Kerala accounted for 193 of the new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, followed by 187 in Tamil Nadu.
All other states reported less than 100 cases, with as many as nine states posting zero cases.
The one death reported today is a backlog case in Kerala, which means that there were no COVID-19 deaths registered in the country in the last 24 hours.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,981 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,645,768 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,095,180 today, up 1,771 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.77%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 942 to 21,607 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.57 crore today, including 96,633 doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.67% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.05%.
More than 90.03 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 1.23 lakh tests yesterday.
NNN