India's COVID-19 numbers drop further to 830 new cases of infection, one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 26, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 numbers dropped further to 830 new cases of infection and one death in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday reported 862 new cases of infection and three deaths.

Kerala accounted for 193 of the new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, followed by 187 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than 100 cases, with as many as nine states posting zero cases.

The one death reported today is a backlog case in Kerala, which means that there were no COVID-19 deaths registered in the country in the last 24 hours.