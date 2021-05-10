India's COVID-19 numbers dip to 3,754 deaths, 366,161 new cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 10, 2021

India today reported significantly lower COVID-19 numbers with 3,754 deaths annd 366,161 new cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours as the Centre, the States and various agencies ramped up efforts to contain the pandemic across the country.

The country had recorded 4,092 deaths due to COVID-19 ad 403,738 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 4,187, was reported on May 8 while the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

The number of deaths had crossed 4,000 for two consecutive days before dropping below that level again today. Similarly, the number of new cases had crossed the 400,000-mark for four days in a row before falling below that level today.

However, overall, the numbers are at rather high levels in many states and what is causing even more concern is the spiralling numbers of cases being reported from the smaller towns and rural areas, where the healthcare system may not be able to handle the increased caseload.

More and more states have imposed lockdowns or similar restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Several experts and political leaders have called for a nationwide lockdown to control the pandemic.

There has been improvement in the supply of medical oxygen in many places. The Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address various issues like shortages of hospital beds, medicines and so on.

Aid from abroad, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is making a difference.

This is the 13th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the 19th day in a row that the country has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

Of the 366,161 new cases of infection registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 48,401, lower than the 53,605 posted yesterday. The state also recorded 572 deaths in this period, down from 864 yesterday.

There was a drop in the numbers in Delhi, the national capital, too, with 13,336 new cases and 273 deaths due to COVID-19 logged in the last 24 hours, as compared to 17,364 cases and 332 deaths reported yesterday.

Karnataka recorded 47,930 new cases of infection and 491 deaths in the last 24 hours, as compared to 47,563 cases and 482 deaths yesterday.

State capital Bengaluru accounted for 20,897 new cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours, as against 21,534 cases and 285 deaths reported yesterday.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has risen to 246,116, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in January 2020, while the total number of cases has gone up to 22,662,575.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 18,671,222, up 353,818 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 82.38% from 82.15% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose by 8,589 in the last 24 hours to 3,745,237 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 157.960 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.289 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.707 million) and ahead of Brazil (15.184million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (581,754) and Brazil (422,340).

