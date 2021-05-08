India's COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours cross 4,000, new cases remain above 400,000

New Delhi, May 8, 2021

India today reported a new high of 4,187 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and as many as 401,078 fresh cases of infection as the pandemic continued to spread in many parts of the country, especially in smaller towns and rural areas.

This is the first time, since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in late January 2020, that the number of deaths in a single day has crossed the 4,000-mark. The previous high of 3,980 deaths recorded on May 6.

This is the fourth time that the total number of cases has crossed the 400,000-mark after touching 401,993 on May 1. The highest number of cases in a single day was reported yesterday at 414,188.

As the situation in many parts of the country continued to be a cause of serious concern, more and more states have imposed lockdowns or similar restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

In Kerala, a week-long lockdown went into effect from today while two-week lockdowns will begin in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from May 10.

Goa has imposed a state-level curfew from tomorrow until May 23, while Telangana has extended a night curfew in the state till May 15.

There has been some improvement in the supply of medical oxygen in places like Delhi. But media reports from across the country continued to highlight tales of extreme distress, especially in small towns and rural areas, as the healthcare system and people continued to grapple with acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and so on amidst the spiralling numbers of patients.

The reports also underlined the sorry state of hospitals in many places and the inadequacy of the healthcare system as a whole.

The Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address these and related issues but there is a long way to go.

Aid from abroad, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is expected to make a difference in the coming days.

More States, meanwhile, imposed and extended lockdown-like restrictions to try and contain the spread of the deadly virus. Several experts and political leaders have called for a nationwide lockdown to control the pandemic.

This is the 11th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the 17th day in a row that the country has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

Of the 401,078 new cases of infection registered in India today, Maharashtra, by far the worst-affected state, accounted for 54,022, lower than the 62,194 recorded yesterday.

The number of deaths in the state in the last 24 hours went up to 898 from 853 yesterday.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, posted 3,040 new cases of infection and 71 deaths during the last 24 hours, as compared to 3,028 cases and 69 deaths reported yesterday.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there 135 deaths in Nashik, 74 in Nagpur, 63 in Pune, 51 in Thane, 45 in Solapur, 34 in Ahmednagar and 32 in Beed.

In Delhi, the national capital, there were 19,832 new cases of infection and 341 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours as compared to 19,133 cases and 335 deaths posted yesterday.

In Karnataka, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours spiked to 592, a new high for the state, in the last 24 hours as compared to 328 deaths logged yesterday.

As many as 48,781 new cases of infection were reported in this period as against 49,058 yesterday.

State capital Bengaluru accounted for 21,376 new cases of infection and 346 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has risen to 238,270 while the total number of cases has climbed to 21,892,676.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has gone up to 17,930,960, up 318,609 from yesterday. The recovery rate has gone down slightly to 81.90% from 81.94% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose by 78,282 in the last 24 hours to 3,723,446 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 156.9 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.269 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.651 million) and ahead of Brazil (15.082 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (580,886) and Brazil (419,114).

