India's COVID-19 deaths dip to 77, lowest in 10 months, with 15,388 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 9, 2021

India today reported 77 COVID-19 deaths, the lowest in ten months, and 15,388 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to decelerate in most parts of the country except a few states where there has been a spike in cases in recent days.

The country had reported 77 deaths due to the pandemic on May 1, 2020, in a total of 1,152 deaths till then.

The number of deaths had fallen to 78 on three days -- February 7, 9 and 23 -- in recent weeks.

The number of fresh cases of infection was also markedly lower today at 15,388 after remaining above 18,000 for the last three days. The number of deaths has remained below 100 for two days now.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka are the states which continue to report a surge in new cases and together account for 84% of the fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Of the 15,388 new cases reported today, Maharashtra accounted for 8,744, followed by Kerala with 1,412 and Punjab with 1,229 new cases.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll so far has risen to 157,930 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,244,786.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 48consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 36 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 56th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 42 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,899,394 as of this morning, up 16,596 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.92%.

The number of active cases went down by 1,285 in the last 24 hours to 187,462.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 97 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 18,599 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 117.148 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.6 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.044 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 11.051 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (525,752), Brazil (266,398) and Mexico (190,923).

