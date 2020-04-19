India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 507, total number of cases goes up to 15,712

New Delhi, April 19, 2020

India's coronavirus (COVID-19) toll rose to 507 today with 19 more deaths while the total number of infected persons has gone up to 15,712 with 920 new cases reported from around the country since yesterday evening.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 19 new deaths included 10 in Maharashtra, five in Gujarat, two in West Bengal and one each in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Of the total of 507 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 211, followed by 70 in Madhya Pradesh, 53 in Gujarat, 42 in Delhi, 18 in Telangana, 15 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 14 each in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Punjab, 12 in West Bengal, 11 in Rajasthan, five in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana and Kerala, two each in Bihar and Jharkhand, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 15,712 cases includes those who have died as well as 2,231 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 12,974 as of this morning.

Of the total of 15,712 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 3,651, followed by 1,893 in Delhi, 1,407 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,376 in Gujarat, 1,372 in Tamil Nadu, 1,351 in Rajasthan, 969 in Uttar Pradesh, 809 in Telangana, 603 in Andhra Pradesh, 400 in Kerala, 384 in Karnataka, 341 in Jammu & Kashmir, 310 in West Bengal, 225 in Haryana, 202 in Punjab, 86 in Bihar, 61 in Odisha, 42 in Uttarakhand, 39 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 in Chhattisgarh, 35 in Assam, 34 in Jharkhand, 23 in Chandigarh, 18 in Ladakh, 14 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 11 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 76 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said the implementation of the Action Plan is yielding good results in 47 districts across 23 States and Union Territories (UTs).

As of now, 325 districts have not reported any cases so far.

Two districts, Mahe in Puducherry and Kodaggu in Karnataka have not reported any fresh cases of COVID-19 for the last 28 days.

The following districts have not reported any new cases during the last 14 days. They are: Patna, Lakhisarai, Gopalganj, Bhagalpur (Bihar), Dholpur, Udaipur and Pratapgarh (Rajasthan), Gir Somnath, Porbandar (Gujarat), Bhadradari Kothagudem (Telangana), South Goa (Goa), Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand), Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Pulwama, Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir), Thoubal, Imphal West (Manipur), Bilaspur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Aizawl West (Mizoram), Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodaggu, Tumkur, Udupi and Bellary (Karnataka), Wayanad and Kottayam (Kerala), SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Panipat, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh), Lohit (Arunachal Pradesh), Bhardak, Puri (Odisha), Karimganj, Golaghta, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari, South Salmara (Assam), Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong in West Bengal and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

As of now, the mortality rate for COVID-19 India is 3.3%. Further analysis of the data indicates that out of the deceased, 14.4% of people are 0-45 years age group, 10.3% 45 -60 years age group, 33.1% 60-75 years age group and 42.2% are from 75 years and above age group.

The data shows that 75.3% of the cases belong to above 60 yrs age category. Also it is seen that 83% of cases had co-morbidities. This brings to fore the earlier highlighted facts that elderly people and people with co-morbidities are at higher risk, the Ministry said.

The percentage of recovery is about 13.82%, it said.

NNN