India's COVID-19 death toll reaches 779, number of confirmed cases surges to 24,942

New Delhi, April 25, 2020

India today reported 56 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 779, and 1,490 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 24,942.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 56 new deaths included 18 in Maharashtra, where the toll has crossed the 300-mark, followed by 15 in Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Delhi and West Bengal, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Kerala and Punjab.

Of the total 779 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 301, followed by 127 in Gujarat, 92 in Madhya Pradesh, 53 in Delhi, 31 in Andhra Pradesh, 27 in Rajasthan, 26 each in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Tamil Nadu, 18 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 17 in Punjab, five in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Kerala, three each in Haryana and Jharkhand, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 24,942 cases includes those who have died as well as 5,210 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 18,953 as of this evening, up 1038 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 20.88%.

Of the total of 24,942 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 6,817, followed by 2,815 in Gujarat, 2,514 in Delhi, 2,034 in Rajasthan, 1,952 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,778 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,755 in Tamil Nadu, 1,061 in Andhra Pradesh, 984 in Telangana, 571 in West Bengal, 489 in Karnataka, 454 in Jammu & Kashmir, 451 in Kerala, 298 in Punjab, 272 in Haryana, 228 in Bihar, 94 in Odisha, 59 in Jharkhand, 48 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 28 in Chandigarh, 27 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 20 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the 13th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) was held here today under the chairmanship of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to take stock of the COVID-19. Among others, it was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri, Nityananda Rai, Minister of State for Home, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical & Fertilizers and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Health & Family Welfare.

The GoM was informed that all districts have been asked to follow and further strengthen their contingency plans to combat COVID-19. It was also briefed on the state-wise details of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals along with the adequacy of isolation beds/wards, PPEs, N95 masks, drugs, ventilators, oxygen cylinders etc.

The meeting was informed that domestic manufactures which have been identified earlier have already started the production of PPEs, masks etc., and adequate quantity of the same is available. As on date, more than 1 lakh PPEs and N95 masks are being manufactured every day in the country. There are at present 104 domestic manufacturers of PPE and three making N95 masks in the country. In addition, production of ventilators vide domestic manufacturers has also started and orders have been placed for more than 59,000 units through nine manufacturers.

GoM also reviewed the testing strategy and availability of testing kits across the country along with the strategy for hotspots and cluster management. GoM was briefed about the number of public and private labs presently testing for COVID-19 along with the number of tests that are being conducted every day through this network of labs.

GoM was apprised that around 92,000 NGOs, SHGs and civil society organisations are working and contributing by providing food to the migrant workers across various States/UTs. These NGOs are supported by the States by allotting fund from SDRF funds and by FCI which is providing the foodgrains at subsidized cost.

GoM was also informed that a national level meta-data of health workers, NSS, NYK, NCC, doctors etc., has been prepared and shared to all the States, Districts and other officials, to mobilise the resources/volunteers (COVID warriors) to much needed locations. There is presently data for more than 1.24 crore human resources on the dashboard and it is continuously being updated with addition of new groups and sub groups as per specialization. The dashboard contains State and District wise information about the number of human resources available from each group, along with the contact details of respective State and District Nodal officers. This database is available here at and is also linked with the Diksha portal for capacity building purpose. These personnel are being trained through online platforms such as MoHFW website and the iGOT training portal. The platform has 14 courses with 53 modules with includes 113 videos and 29 documents. As on date, more than 10 lakh people have been trained.

The GoM was apprised that as of now the death rate is around 3.1% while recovery rate is more than 20%, which is comparatively better than most of the countries and may be taken as a positive effect of the lockdown in the country along with the cluster management and containment strategy. The average doubling rate of cases in the country is 9.1 days, as of now.

