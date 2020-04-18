India's COVID-19 death toll mounts to 488, total number of cases rises to 14,792

New Delhi, April 18, 2020

India's COVID-19 toll mounted to 488 today with 36 more deaths while the total number of infected persons has gone up to 14,792 with 957 new cases reported from around the country in the past 24 hours.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 28 new deaths included 12 in Madhya Pradesh, ten in Gujarat, seven in Maharashtra, four in Delhi and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir.

With the latest deaths, the toll in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, has crossed the 200-mark.

Of the total of 488 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 201, followed by 69 in Madhya Pradesh, 48 in Gujarat, 42 in Delhi, 18 in Telangana, 15 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 each in Karnataka and Punjab, 11 in Rajasthan, 10 in West Bengal, five in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana and Kerala, two each in Bihar and Jharkhand, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 14,792 cases includes those who have died as well as 2,015 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 12,289 as of this evening.

Of the total of 14,792 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 3,323, followed by 1,707 in Delhi, 1,355 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,323 in Tamil Nadu, 1,272 in Gujarat, 1,229 in Rajasthan, 969 in Uttar Pradesh, 791 in Telangana, 603 in Andhra Pradesh, 396 in Kerala, 371 in Karnataka, 328 in Jammu & Kashmir, 287 in West Bengal, 225 in Haryana, 202 in Punjab, 85 in Bihar, 60 in Odisha, 42 in Uttarakhand, 38 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 in Chhattisgarh, 35 in Assam, 33 in Jharkhand, 21 in Chandigarh, 18 in Ladakh, 12 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 11 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 76 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said the implementation of the Action Plan is yielding good results in 47 districts across 23 States and Union Territories (UTs).

As of now, 325 districts have not reported any cases so far.

Two districts, Mahe in Puducherry and Kodaggu in Karnataka have not reported any fresh cases of COVID-19 for the last 28 days.

The following districts have not reported any new cases during the last 14 days. They are: Patna, Lakhisarai, Gopalganj, Bhagalpur (Bihar), Dholpur, Udaipur and Pratapgarh (Rajasthan), Gir Somnath, Porbandar (Gujarat), Bhadradari Kothagudem (Telangana), South Goa (Goa), Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand), Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Pulwama, Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir), Thoubal, Imphal West (Manipur), Bilaspur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Aizawl West (Mizoram), Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodaggu, Tumkur, Udupi and Bellary (Karnataka), Wayanad and Kottayam (Kerala), SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Panipat, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh), Lohit (Arunachal Pradesh), Bhardak, Puri (Odisha), Karimganj, Golaghta, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari, South Salmara (Assam), Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong in West Bengal and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

As of now, the mortality rate for COVID-19 India is 3.3%. Further analysis of the data indicates that out of the deceased, 14.4% of people are 0-45 years age group, 10.3% 45 -60 years age group, 33.1% 60-75 years age group and 42.2% are from 75 years and above age group

The data shows that 75.3% of the cases belong to above 60 yrs age category. Also it is seen that 83% of cases had co-morbidities. This brings to fore the earlier highlighted facts that elderly people and people with co-morbidities are at higher risk, the Ministry said.

The percentage of recovery is about 13.82%, it said.

NNN