India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000, country reports 57,981 new cases

New Delhi, August 17, 2020

India's coronavirus (COVID-19) toll crossed the 50,000-mark today as 941 more deaths in the past 24 hours took the total number of fatalities so far to 50,921 as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

The country reported 57,981 new cases of infection during this period, raising the total so far to 2,647,663.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,007 -- was reported twice in the past few days -- on August 10 and August 14. The country had reported 944 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of new cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 66,999 -- was recorded on August 13. The country had reported 63,490 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 21.613 million cases of COVID-19 so far and 774,296 deaths

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.403 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.34 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (170,052), Brazil (107,852) and Mexico (56,757) and ahead of the United Kingdom (46,791).

The country has reported more than 900 deaths eight times in the last 12 days.

It is also the 13th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 19th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 25th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 35th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 50,000 new cases for the 18th consecutive day today. It has reported more than 60,000 new cases in a 24-hour period on eight of the last ten days.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 1,919,842 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 941 new deaths included 288 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 125 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 116 in Karnataka, 88 in Andhra Pradesh, 56 in Uttar Pradesh, 51 in West Bengal, 41 in Punjab, 20 in Gujarat, 16 in Jharkhand, 15 in Jammu & Kashmir, 14 in Rajasthan, 11 each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, ten each in Haryana, Kerala, Odisha and Telangana, eight in Delhi, seven each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, six in Goa, four each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Puducherry and Tripura, three in Manipur, and one each in Chandigarh and Uttarakhand,

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.