Indian Railways create post-COVID coach to ensure a safer journey

New Delhi, July 14, 2020

The Indian Railways have created a post-COVID coach to ensure a safer journey for passengers.

The Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has designed the coach with hands-free amenities, copper-coated handrails, latches, plasma air purification and titanium di-oxide coating, an official press release said.

The handsfree amenities include foot-operated water tap & soap dispenser, lavatory door (outside), flush valve, latches on the lavatory door, outside washbasin with foot-operated water tap and soap dispenser and forearm operated handle on the compartment door.

The coach is equipped with copper-coated handrails and latches because copper degrades the virus landed on it within a few hours. Copper has anti-microbial properties. When the virus lands on copper, ion blasts pathogen and destroys the DNA and RNA inside the virus.

The release said the post-COVID coach has the provision of plasma air equipment in the AC duct. This plasma air equipment will sterilize the air and surfaces inside the AC coach using ionised air to make the coach Covid-19- and particulate matter-resistant. This provision will also improve the ion concentration from 100 ions/cm3 to more than 6000 ions/cm.

The coach has titanium di-oxide coating in the coach. Nano-structured titanium dioxide coating functions as photoactive material. This is an eco-friendly water-based coating that kills viruses, bacteria, mould, and fungal growth and most importantly enhances indoor air quality. It is non-toxic and approved by the food testing laboratory of the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA), CE certified. TiO2 is considered to be a safe substance and is harmless to humans. This titanium dioxide coating is applied on washbasins, lavatory, seats & berths, snack table, glass window, floor, virtually every surface that comes in human contact. The effective life of this coating is 12 months, the release added.

