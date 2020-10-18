Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

New Delhi, October 18, 2020

BrahMos, the supersonic cruise missile, was successfully test-fired today from the Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea.

The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres, a press release from BrahMos Aerospace said.

"BrahMos, as 'prime strike weapon', will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of the Indian Navy," Dr Sudhir K Mishra, Director General, BrahMos, DRDO and CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace, said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BrahMos and Indian Navy for the successful launch.

Indian Navy commissioned INS Chennai on November 21, 2016. The 7,500-ton warship incorporates new design concepts for improved survivability, stealth, sea-keeping and manoeuvrability.

The warship has the enhanced capability of carrying a total of 16 BrahMos missiles in two 8-cell vertical launch systems, besides other sophisticated weapons and sensors.

BrahMos missile having a top speed of Mach 2.8, a very low-cruise altitude of 10 meters at terminal phase and impeccable accuracy, has turned the warship into one of the deadliest platforms of Indian naval fleet, Defence officials said.

The highly versatile BrahMos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia. It has been in service with the Indian Navy since 2005.

