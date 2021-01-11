Indian Navy to coordinate 2nd edition of largest coastal defence exercise -- Sea Vigil 21

New Delhi, January 11, 2021

The second edition of the biennial pan-India coastal defence exercise -- Sea Vigil-21 -- will be conducted on January 12-13, the Ministry of Defence said today.

The exercise, inaugural edition of which was conducted in January 2019, will be undertaken along the entire 7,516 km coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone of India.

It will involve all the 13 coastal States and Union Territories along with other maritime stakeholders, including the fishing and coastal communities, a press release from the Ministry said.

The exercise is being coordinated by the Indian Navy. The entire coastal security set-up was reorganised after the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai which was launched via the sea route.

The scale and conceptual expanse of the exercise is unprecedented in terms of the geographical extent, the number of stakeholders involved, the number of units participating and in terms of the objectives to be met. It is a build-up towards the major theatre-level exercise TROPEX (Theatre-level Readiness Operational Exercise) which Indian Navy conducts every two years, the release said.

Sea Vigil and TROPEX together will cover the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges, including the transition from peace to conflict. Assets of the Indian Navy, the Coast Guard, the Customs and other maritime agencies will participate in Sea Vigil, the conduct of which is also being facilitated by the Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs, Shipping, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Fisheries, Customs, State Governments and other agencies of Centre/ State.

While smaller-scale exercises are conducted in coastal states regularly, including combined exercises amongst adjoining states, the conduct of a security exercise at the national level is aimed at serving a larger purpose. It provides an opportunity, at the apex level, to assess the preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence, the release said.

"Exercise Sea Vigil 21 will provide a realistic assessment of the strengths and weaknesses and thus help in further strengthening maritime and national security," it added.

