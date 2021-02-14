Indian Navy signs contract for acquisition of five Diving Support Craft

New Delhi, February 13, 2021

The Indian Navy has signed a contract for construction of five Diving Support Craft (DSC) with Titagarh Wagons Ltd, Kolkata.

The contract, signed on Friday, envisages construction of five DSCs. Once commissioned, the DSC will meet the mission needs of Command Clearance Diving Teams (CCDTs) involved in providing diving assistance to all ships inside and close to harbour for underwater repair, maintenance and salvage, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

Fitted with state-of-the-art diving equipment and tools for performing diving operations, the Diving Support Craft will be a game-changer in conducting diving operations and will serve as an ideal platform for Fconducting training of Indian Navy’s diving cadre.

NNN