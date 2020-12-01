Indian Navy launches BrahMos anti-ship missile from INS Ranvijay

New Delhi, December 1, 2020

The Indian Navy today successfully launched the BrahMos anti-ship missile from INS Ranvijay, an SNF class destroyer, striking the target ship at maximum range with pinpoint accuracy in the Bay of Bengal.

The naval version of the supersonic cruise missile was test-fired at 0900 hours today, official sources said.

The missile hit the target, a de-commissioned ship, with pin-point accuracy after performing "extremely complex: manoeuvres, they said.

"BrahMos as 'prime strike weapon' will ensure the warship's invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus re-affirming the destroyer as one of the several lethal platforms of Indian Navy fitted with the BrahMos system.

The Secretary, Defence Research & Development, congratulated the Indian Navy, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and BrahMos scientists on the successful mission.

Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra, Director General, DRDO and CEO & MD, BrahMos Aerospace, congratulated Indian Navy, DRDO and Team BrahMos and said that the Navy launch had resulted in a successful BrahMos week which saw four launches by Indian Armed Forces.

These included two launches the Indian Army on November 24 & 25, one launch by Indian Air Force (IAF) on November 25, and today's launch by the Indian Navy.

"All the launches have precisely hit the targets. Never in the history such feat has been accomplished by any other weapon system and we are proud that we are able to complement our armed forces with the best missile system in the world which has no competition in its class," he added.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russia joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

The armed forces have already inducted the 290-km range land and warship-based versions of the BrahMos missiles, which fly at almost three times the speed of sound at Mach 2.8, over the last decade.

A sleeker version of air-breathing missile was also test-fired from Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet in October this year. Multiplatform launch capability of BrahMos missile can conceivably be used for pinpoint strikes on the enemy's economic and strategic assets located deep inside enemy territory, or command-and-control centres and other high-value military targets like surface ships or aircraft carriers on the high seas, from long stand-off distances.

"Within a span of seven days, Indian Defence Forces: Army, Navy and Air Force have test fired a number of BrahMos missiles, all with precise accuracy hitting their targets. Such a feat has demonstrated and confirmed 100% reliability and superiority of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile," the sources added.

