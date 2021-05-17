Indian Navy deploys three ships to rescue 410 stranded on barges

Mumbai, May 17, 2021

The Indian Navy today said it had deployed three of its ships to rescue a total of 410 persons stranded on two barges off the Mumbai coast as the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae lashed the region on its way to the Gujarat coast.

In the first instance, at least 273 personnel were aboard a barge "P305" which was adrift off the Heera Oil fields in the Bombay High Area, about 175 km from Mumbai, and had sent a request for assistance.

A spokesperson for the Navy said INS Kochi had sailed with despatch from Mumbai for Search and Rescue (SAR) assistance.

"#INSKochi is likely to reach the area around 1600 hrs today & commence rescue ops. #INSTalwar departing shortly to join the SAR effort.

"Several other ships have been readied for HADR tasking in wake of #CycloneTauktae that has wreaked havoc along West Coast of India," the spokesperson said on microblogging site Twitter.

In response to another SOS received from Barge "GAL Constructor" with 137 people onboard, about eight nautical miles from Mumbai, the Navy has despatched INS Kolkata to render assistance, the spokesperson said.

