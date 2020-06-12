Indian farmer killed in Nepal police firing

Sitamarhi (Bihar), June 12, 2020

An Indian farmer from Bihar's Sitamarhi district was killed and two others were injured in firing by the Nepal police at the India-Nepal border on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Vinesh Kumar, 25. According to sources, an Indian man has also been detained by the Nepal police.

According to the police, the Nepal armed police near the Jankinagar border resorted to firing while the farmers were working in the field.

Sources said following the incident, tension has increased in the area.

Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar told IANS that the injured have been admitted to hospital, where they are said to be out of danger.

He said that three persons were injured in the firing and all were brought to the hospital. During treatment, one of the injured succumbed to his injuries.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and additional forces have been deployed along the India-Nepal border following the firing incident.

IG Sanjay Kumar of the SSB, Patna Frontier, told IANS that the reason behind the firing was not yet clear.

Citing the villagers, he said that a person Lagan Rai went to the border with his son to meet a female relative.

Suddenly, a heated argument took place between Rai and the Nepal police personnel following which the firing took place.

IG Kumar was told by the villagers that Nepal police has taken Lagan Rai along with them.

Kumar said the Nepal police alleged that these people were trying to snatch their weapons.

He added that senior police officers have reached the spot and were monitoring the situation.

The India-Nepal border along Bihar usually remains open and movement of people takes place as well.

However, due to the coronavirus-triggered crisis, precautions are being taken along the border since the last few days.

IANS