Indian, Chinese soldiers clash at Naku La, many injured

New Delhi, January 25, 2021

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at Naku La in North Sikkim last week with many injuries reported, said a government source. The situation is said to be under control though as of now.

Naku La, incidentally, was one of the original face-off sites, along with Pangong Tso, Galwan, Gogra, Hot Springs, in early-May last year.

The government source said the clash took place three days ago. It happened while both the countries' government and military were readying for another round of talks to resolve the border dispute along the 3,488 kilometre-long Line of Actual Control.

On Sunday, India and China held a 16-hour long marathon military dialogue that eneded at after 2 a.m. on Monday to resolve the ongoing nine-month-long border dispute and thinning of forces along the LAC.

The ninth Corps Commander-level talks between both the countries took place at the Moldo Meeting point in Ladakh region. It had started at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday and ended at 2.30 a.m. on Monday.

Lieutenant General P. G. K. Menon, the Corps Commander of Leh-based HQ 14 Corps, led the Indian delegation. India has sought complete disengagement and withdrawal of forces from the disputed areas.

It took place after almost two months after the last dialogue.

The details of the meeting were yet to come. The military commanders will convey the details of the meeting to the Prime Minister's Office.

On June 15, 2020, India lost 20 soldiers during a violent clash at Galwan Valley with Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers. The Chinese never made their casualties public.

India and China are engaged in a nine-month-long standoff at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

IANS