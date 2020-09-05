Indian Army comes to the rescue of three Chinese citizens who lose their way in Sikkim

New Delhi, September 5, 2020

The Indian Army came to the rescue of three Chinese citizens who lost their way in the Plateau area of North Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet on September 3.

"Realising danger to the lives of the Chinese citizens, who included two men and one woman, in sub-zero temperatures, the soldiers of Indian Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect them from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions," an official press release said.

According to it, the Indian troops also gave them appropriate guidance to reach their destination after which they moved back.

"The Chinese citizens expressed their gratitude to India and the Indian Army for their prompt assistance," the release added.

