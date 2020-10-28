India, UAE agree to boost defence cooperation through joint production, mutual trade

New Delhi, October 28, 2020

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to boost defence cooperation through joint production and mutual trade, the Ministry of Defence said here today.

The decision was taken at a webinar between India and UAE yesterday on the theme of “Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership: Webinar and Expo India – UAE Defence Cooperation”.

The webinar was organized by the Department of Defence Production through the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

Ambassadors and senior Defence officials from both sides participated in the webinar and spoke about the deep-rooted relations between the two countries. Both sides agreed to take up the cooperation further through joint production and mutual trade which could be a win-win proposition for both countries.

Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary (DIP), said, “As part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, we are not advocating protectionism. On the contrary, we are emphasizing on openness and inter-linkages so that our companies could become a part of the global supply chains and foreign companies could have a role in Indian defence manufacturing ecosystem.”

This was part of the series of webinars being organized with friendly countries to boost defence exports and to achieve defence export target of $5 Billion in the next five years.

Various Indian companies such as L&T Defence, GRSE, OFB, MKU, Bharat Forge and Ashok Leyland made company and product presentations on major platforms/equipment like Artillery Systems, Radars, Protected Vehicles, Coastal Surveillance System, Akash Missile system and Ammunition etc. in the webinar.

From the UAE side, STREIT Group, Rockford Xellerie, EDGE, TAWAZUN and Marakeb Technologies made presentations. The webinar was attended by more than 180 participants and more than 100 virtual exhibition stalls were set up in the Expo.

