India tops the medal tally at the 34th International Biology Olympiad, UAE

India topped the medals tally at the 34th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2023 held in Al Ain, UAE from July 3 to 11, by virtue of every student winning a gold medal.

This is the first time that India has turned in an all-gold performance and topped the medals tally in IBO, an official release said today.

The students this year were Dhruv Advani (GOLD) from Bengaluru; Ishan Pednekar (GOLD) from Kota;

Megh Chhabda (GOLD) from Jalna (Maharashtra); Rohit Panda (GOLD) from Risali (Chattisgarh).

The team was accompanied by two leaders, Prof Madan M Chaturvedi (Former Senior Professor, Delhi University) and Dr Anupama Ronad (HBCSE, TIFR), and two Scientific Observers, Dr V V Binoy (National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru) and Dr Rambhadur Subedi (NIRRH, Mumbai).

There were 293 students from 76 countries in this year's IBO. Singapore was the only other country to secure four gold medals. In all, 29 gold medals were awarded.

Earlier, India has topped the medals tally in Astronomy & Astrophysics (in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2021), Physics (in 2018) and Junior Science (in 2014, 2019, 2021, and 2022).

NNN