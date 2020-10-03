India test-fires nuclear-capable Shaurya missile

- Home
Bhubaneswar, October 3, 2020
India successfully test-fired an advanced version of Shaurya missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on Saturday.
The surface-to-surface missile can hit targets in around 800 km range, said defence sources.
Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile was test-fired from the Abdul Kalam Island test range at 12.10 pm.
Shaurya is about 10 metres long with a diameter of 0.74 metre.
On September 30, India successfully test-fired an extended-range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the Odisha coast, with a range of around 400 km.
IANS