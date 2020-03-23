India suspends domestic flights from midnight of March 24

New Delhi, March 23, 2020

The Government today said that operations of domestic scheduled commercial airlines shall cease operations with effect from midnight (2359 hours) tomorrow, March 24, 2020 as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020," a press release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo carrying flights, the release added.

