India successfully tests indigenous Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems ‘Helina’ and ‘Dhruvastra’

New Delhi, February 19, 2021

India today successfully carried out joint user trials for indigenously developed Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Helina (Army version) and Dhruvastra (Air Force version) from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) platform in desert ranges.

The missile systems have been designed and developed indigenously by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

An official press release said that five missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in minimum and maximum range.

"The missiles were fired in hover and max forward flight against realistic static and moving targets. Some missions were carried out with warheads against derelict tanks. A mission was carried out against a moving target from a forward flying helicopter," the release said.

"Helina and Dhruvastra are third generation, Lock on Before Launch (LOBL), fire and forget Anti-Tank Guided Missiles that can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode. The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as with explosive reactive armour. It is one of the most-advanced anti-tank weapons in the world. Now, the missile systems are ready for induction," it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Army and the Air for the achievements.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R & D and Chairman, DRDO also appreciated the efforts of the teams involved in the successful trials.

