India successfully flight-tests enhanced version of Pinaka rocket system

New Delhi, November 4, 2020

The enhanced Pinaka rocket, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was successfully flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, today.

The development of the enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance compared to earlier design with reduced length, an official press release said.

The design and development has been carried out by Pune-based DRDO laboratories -- Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

The release said a total of six rockets were launched in quick succession and the tests met complete mission objectives.

The rockets tested have been manufactured by Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur, to whom the technology has been transferred.

"All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments such as telemetry, radar and Electro Optical Tracking Systems which confirmed the flight performance," the release said.

The enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets which are currently under production, it added.

