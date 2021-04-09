India, Sri Lanka hold Police Chiefs' Dialogue for the first time

New Delhi, April 9, 2021

India and Sri Lanka on Thursday agreed to work jointly against terrorist entities, including global terrorist groups and fugitives, wherever they are present and active.

At the first Police Chiefs’ Dialogue between the Police Chiefs of India and Sri Lanka, the two sides appreciated each other's ongoing action against drug traffiers and other organised criminals exploiting the narrow sea route between the two countries.

The two sides emphasised the need for sharing of real-time intelligence and feedback, an official press release said. According to the release, the meeting was held in "an environment of positivity and trust".

The Indian delegation to the talks, held in virtual mode in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was led by the Director, Intelligence Bureau, while the Sri Lankan delegation was led by C D Wickramaratne, Inspector General of Police.

The release said that, as the way forward, it was decided to strengthen the existing cooperation mechanisms, as also designate "nodal points" for timely and effective handling of existing as well as emerging security challenges.

The institution of Police Chiefs’ Dialogue, assisted by the members of other security agencies on both the sides, will further enhance the existing cooperation between the police forces of both the countries, it said.

