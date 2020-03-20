India signs Rs 880 crore contract for light machine guns with Israeli firm

New Delhi, March 20, 2020

The Acquisition Wing of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed the capital acquisition contract with Israel Weapons Industries for procurement of 16,479 light machine guns (LMGs) at a cost of Rs 880 crore.

An official press release said this had been done with the approval of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and would meet the long-standing requirement of the Indian Armed Forces for a modern state-of-the-art light machine gun.

The contracted Negev 7.62X51 mm LMG is a combat-proven weapon and currently used by several countries around the globe, the release said.

"This LMG will greatly enhance the lethality and range of a soldier vis-a-vis the presently used weapon," it said.

"The provisioning of this operationally urgent and very critically needed weapon will boost the confidence of the frontline troops and provide much needed combat power to the Armed Forces," the release added.

NNN