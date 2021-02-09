India signs MoU for construction of the Lalandar (Shatoot) Dam in Afghanistan

New Delhi, February 9, 2021

India and Afghanistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of the Lalandar (Shatoot) Dam in Afghanistan through video conferencing today.

The MoU was signed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The project is a part of the New Development Partnership between India and Afghanistan. The Lalander dam would meet the safe drinking water needs of Kabul City, provide irrigation water to nearby areas, rehabilitate the existing irrigation and drainage network, aid in flood protection and management efforts in the area, and also provide electricity to the region, an official press release said.

This is the second major dam being built by India in Afghanistan, after the India- Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) was inaugurated by the Prime Minister and the President in June 2016.

"The signing of the MoU is a reflection of India’s strong and long-term commitment towards the socio-economic development of Afghanistan and the enduring partnership between our two countries. As a part of our Development Cooperation with Afghanistan, India has completed more than 400 projects covering all 34 provinces of Afghanistan," the release said.

The Prime Minister, in his remarks, highlighted the civilisational relationship between India and Afghanistan and gave an assurance of India's continued support for a peaceful, united, stable, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan.

