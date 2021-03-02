India sees fall in COVID-19 numbers, at 91 deaths, 12,286 new cases

New Delhi, March 2, 2021

India today saw a fall in the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) numbers with 91 deaths and 12,286 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours as the Central and State Governments moved to stem the spike in numbers reported from a few States in recent days.

The number of deaths in a single day has fallen below the 100-mark again after six days and the number of new cases has also come down below the 15,000-mark after five days.

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW, the death toll so far has risen to 157,248 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,124,527.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 41 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 15 times in the past 29 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 49th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 35 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,798,921 as of this morning, up 12,464 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.07%.

The number of active cases fell by 269 in the last 24 hours to 168,358.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 106 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 15,510 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 114.417 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.537 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.659 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.587million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (514,333), Brazil (255,720) and Mexico (185,715).

