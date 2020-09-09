India scales a new peak of 5 crore total COVID tests, Tests Per Million touch 36,703 on Tuesday

New Delhi, September 8, 2020

India scaled another peak in COVID testing with the cumulative tests having surpassed 5 crore on Tuesday.

India has come a long way from conducting just one test from the lab at National Institute of Virology, Pune in January 2020 to 5,06,50,128 on Tuesday.

As many as 10,98,621 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours testifying the enlarged testing capacity in the country, an official press release said here on Tuesday.

The average daily tests conducted (week-wise) were demonstrating a consistent increase. This has registered a 3.2 times expansion from the third week of July (3,26,971) to the first week of September (10,46,470).

In its Guidance Note on “Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19”, WHO has advised countries to conduct 140 tests per day per million population for comprehensive surveillance for suspect cases. The average week-on-week data for India was showing improvement on this front.

The expanding network of diagnostic labs has given a boost to Tests per Million. The TPM saw a sharp rise from 6396 on July 1 to 36,703 as of Tuesday.

The testing lab network in the country was being continuously strengthened which now comprises 1,668 labs. Of these 1,035 labs are in the government sector and 633 in the private sector.

These include Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 846 (Govt: 467 + Private: 379); • TrueNat based testing labs: 700 (Govt: 534 + Private: 166); CBNAAT based testing labs: 122 (Govt: 34 + Private: 88).

NNN