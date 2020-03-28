India reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 110 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 28, 2020

India today reported two more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 19, and 110 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 834 so far, even as the 21-day nationwide lockdown clamped since Wednesday to contain the spread of the global pandemic entered the fourth day.

The figures, as of 3 am today, were posted by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, but it said statewise reconciled details were awaited.

Apart from the deaths, the total of 834 includes 67 patients who were cured and discharged from hospitals, which means there were 748 active cases of COVID-19 in India as of this morning.

Meanwhile, the lockdown has left thousands of migrant workers without any income, food and shelter in several states and, in the absence of any transport, large numbers of them could be seen trudging hundreds of kilometres along the highways to their homes in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

Many of the workers were accompanied by their families, including young children.

In places like Delhi, the state government has made to provide free food to the poor and needy, but this has not been enough to persuade the workers to stay back.

The Union Home Secretary yesterday wrote to all States and Union Territories to take immediate steps to provide adequate support, including food and shelter, to migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and other unorganized sector workers during the lockdown.

Similarly, States and UTs have been advised to take steps to ensure that students, working women from other States, and so on are also allowed to continue in their existing accommodation.

The advisory suggests that in order to mitigate the situation for unorganized sector workers, particularly stranded migrant workers, States/UTs need to explore measures by involving various agencies, including NGOs, to provide food and shelter with basic amenities like clean drinking water, sanitation, and so on.

Further, States/UTs have also been advised to make these vulnerable groups aware of the measures taken by the Government including provision of free food grains and other essential items through the Public Distribution System (PDS), and streamline the distribution system. This would help prevent avoidable movement of such people, according to the advisory.

MHA has also advised that States/ UTs need to ensure that hotels, rented accommodations, hostels etc., continue to remain functional and delivery of essential items is streamlined, so that students, working women hostel inmates etc. are allowed to continue in existing facilities, while observing precautions.

While ensuring supply of essential goods and services, States/UTs are being repeatedly directed to enforce the lockdown strictly and take action against violators under various provisions of law. This is imperative to contain the spread of COVID-19, the letter stressed.

People in different parts of the country continued to face some difficulties in getting supplies of food items, including vegetables, and medicines. The government is making efforts to ensure that such items are available through the home delivery systems of e-commerce marketplaces, but such companies have paused deliveries in view of the restrictions in movement. Others reported huge backlogs and, therefore, delayed delivery slots.

As a result of the lockdown across the country, most cities and towns across India continue to wear a deserted look, with hardly any traffic on the roads. In many places, the police were filing complaints against violators of the restrictions and even wielding the stick and using other harsh measures against some of them.

All flights into and from India as well as all domestic flights are banned. All train services, suburban rail services, metro rail services and bus services in the entire country have come to a halt. All states have sealed their borders with neighbouring states.

Essential services have been exempted from the lockdown in all the states.

Schools and colleges, cinemas and shopping malls have been closed for many days now and all offices -- government, public sector and private sector -- are also now closed, except for those employees required to maintain essential services.

Most offices have told their employees to work from home and many schools and colleges are offering learning-from-home options for their students.

There continue to instances of people violating the lockdown and ignoring the calls for social distancing. The Government has strictly advised people, except those providing essential services, to remain indoors for the next few weeks.

Residential colonies in cities have also imposed restrictions on entry of people, including visitors, domestic helps, drivers and so on. Some colonies have temporarily barred the delivery of newspapers. Many newspapers are trying to hold on to their readers by popularising their e-papers and websites.

The outbreak which began in December in China, where it has claimed 3,295 lives, has spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world and claimed more than 23,500 lives worldwide so far.

NNN