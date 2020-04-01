India reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 240 new cases

New Delhi, April 1, 2020

India today reported three more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 38, and 240 new cases of infection since last night, raising the total the past 24 hours, raising the total to 1637 so far.

Two of the new deaths have been reported from Telangana and one from Kerala.

Meanwhile, there continued to be serious concern about a religious congregation that was held in the national capital in mid-March after some of the participants tested positive for COVID-19.

Many of the participants of that three-day event have since returned to their homes in different states and, after Telangana reported late on Monday night that six of them had died and several more had tested positive for COVID-19, there is worry that the attendees may have infected many of their contacts.

In the latest figures put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of 38 deaths does not fully account for the six fatalities announced by Telangana.

Of the total 38 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at nine, followed by six in Gujarat, three each in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Telangana, two each in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala and West Bengal, and one each in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The total number of 1,637 cases includes the 38 deaths and 133 patients who have been cured and discharged from hospitals, which meant there were 1,466 active cases of the virus in the country as of this morning.

Of the total 1,637 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 302, followed by 241 in Kerala, 124 in Tamil Nadu, 120 in Delhi, 103 in Uttar Pradesh, 101 in Karnataka, 94 in Telangana, 93 in Rajasthan, 83 in Andhra Pradesh, 74 in Gujarat, 55 in Jammu & Kashmir, 47 in Madhya Pradesh, 43 in Haryana, 41 in Punjab, 26 in West Bengal, 23 in Bihar, 13 each in Chandigarh and Ladakh, 10 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, nine in Chhattisgarh, seven in Uttarakhand, five in Goa, four in Odisha, three in Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Manipur, Mizoram and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said yesterday that the Government was committed to identifying, isolating and quarantining the COVID-19-positive Tabligh Jamaat (TJ) workers in India after their congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

An official press release said the MHA had shared details of TJ workers in India with all States on March 21 after COVID-19-positive cases surfaced in Telangana.

So far, 1339 Tabligh Jamaat workers have been shifted to Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala quarantine facilities as well as to hospitals, it said.

"The swift action was taken with a view to identify, isolate and quarantine TJ workers who might be COVID-19-positive. Instructions were also issued by MHA to Chief Secretaries and DGsP of all States as well as CP, Delhi. The advisories were reiterated by the DIB to all State DGsP on March 28 and 29," the release said.

Meanwhile, TJ workers staying in the Markaz in Nizamuddin, Delhi, were also persuaded for medical screening by State authorities and Police. By March 29, nearly 162 TJ workers were medically screened and shifted to quarantine facilities. So far, 1339 Tabligh Jamaat workers have been shifted to Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala quarantine facilities as well as to LNJP, RGSS, GTB, DDU Hospitals and AllMS, Jhajjar. Rest of them are being currently medically screened for COVID-19 infections, it said.

"Usually, all the foreign nationals visiting India as a part of Tabligh team come on the strength of tourist visa. MHA had already issued guidelines that they should not indulge in missionary work on tourist visa. State Police would be examining categories of visas of all these foreign TJ workers and take further action in case of violation of visa conditions," the release said.

Tabligh Jamaat headquarter (Markaz) is located in Nizamuddin, Delhi. Devout Muslims from across the country and also from foreign countries visit the Markaz for religious purpose. Some also move out in groups to different parts of the country for Tabligh activities. This is a continuous process throughout the year, the release said.

On March 21 , approximately 824 foreign Tabligh Jamaat workers were in different parts of the country for missionary work. Besides, around 216 foreign national were staying in the Markaz. In addition, over 1500 Indian TJ workers were also staying in the Markaz while around 2100 Indian TJ workers were touring different parts of the country for missionary work. Since March 23, lockdown has been strictly imposed by State authorities/PoIice across Delhi including in and around Nizamuddin and Tabligh work came to a halt, the release added.