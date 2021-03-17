India reports sharp rise in COVID-19 numbers at 188 deaths, 28,903 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 17, 2021

India today reported a sharp rise in its daily COVID-19 numbers with 188 deaths and 28,903 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as a spike in the fresh cases of infection in some States, especially Maharashtra, continued to cause serious concern.

At 188, the number of deaths in a single day is the highest since January 15 this year, when 191 deaths had been registered. It is also significantly higher than the 131 deaths logged yesterday.

At 28,903, the number of new cases of infection in a 24-hour period is the highest since December 13, 2020 when 30,254 cases had been registered. It is also markedly higher than the 24,492 cases recorded yesterday.

Of the 28,903 new cases reported today, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, alone accounted for 17,864 cases, followed by Kerala with 1,970 csases and Punjab with 1,463.

These three States, along with Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, account for nearly 84% of the new cases in India, according to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the Ministry, eight States -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana -- are displaying an upward trajectory in the number of daily new cases. Kerala is reporting a consistently declining trend over the last one month, it said.

Of the 188 deaths reported today, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 87, followed by 38 deaths in Punjab, 15 in Kerala, 12 in Chhattisgarh, six in Karnataka and five in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 15 States have not reported any new COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours. They are: These are Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW, the death toll so far has risen to 159,044 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,438,734.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 56 consecutive days now. It has dropped below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 44 days. It has remained above 100 for eight consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day rose above the 20,000-mark for the first time on March 11 after 57 days and has remained above that mark for seven consecutive days now. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 50 days. It has, however, remained above the 10,000-mark for 29 consecutive days now.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,045,284 as of this morning, up 17,741 from yesterday, pushing the recovery rate down to 96.54%.

The number of active cases went up sharply by 10,974 in the last 24 hours to 234,406, the highest since January 4.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 131 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 24,492 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 120.695 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.670 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.547 million cases) and Brazil (more than 11.603 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (536,914), Brazil (282,127) and Mexico (195,119).

