India reports sharp fall in daily COVID numbers at 391 deaths, 32,981 new cases

New Delhi, December 7, 2020

India today reported a sharp fall in the daily coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers, with 391 deaths and 32,981 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours.

These numbers, as well as the total number of active cases of the virus, were the lowest in more than four months.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has gone up to 140,573 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has climbed to 9,677,203.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period, at 391, was the lowest since June 29 when 380 deaths had been recorded.

The number of new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, at 32,981, was the lowest since July 16, when 32,695 fresh cases of infection had been reported.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period stayed below the 500-mark for the second consecutive day today after staying above that level for the previous four days.

The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months and has since then been fluctuating slightly above and below that mark.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 50,000 for the 28th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,139,901 as of this morning, up 39,109 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 94.44%.

The number of active cases decreased by 6,519 in the past 24 hours to drop below the 400,000-mark at 396,729 -- the lowest number since July 20 when it stood at 390,459.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 482 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 36,011 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 67.063 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,536,023 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 14.756 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 6.603 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (282,268) and Brazil (176,941).

