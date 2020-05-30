India reports record 265 COVID deaths, 7,964 new cases

New Delhi, May 30, 2020

India today reported a record 265 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 4,971, even as the total number of cases in the country spiked by 7,964 in the past 24 hours -- the highest in a single day so far -- to touch 173,763.

The 265 deaths reported today include 82 in Delhi, consisting of 13 deaths that occurred during the previous 24 hours and as many as 69 deaths that occurred between April 10 and May 27 but were not recorded as COVID-19 cases at that time.

However, even without those 69 deaths in Delhi, the remainning196 still makes it the highest number of deaths reported in a single day so far.

The previous high of 194 deaths was reported on May 28 and on May 5. The spike on May 5 was largely the result of reclassification and updating of data of the previous few weeks by West Bengal under pressure from the Central Government, the Opposition and others.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 7,000 new cases of infection and the ninth consecutive day that it has reported more than 6,000 new cases.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 116 of the 265 deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours -- the highest in a single day for any state.

It was followed by 82 in Delhi, 20 in Gujarat, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in West Bengal, four each in Rajasthan and Telangana, two in Punjab and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the first death in Chhattisgarh.

In Maharashtra, the 116 new deaths has taken the toll in the state to 2,098 while the total number of coronavirus patients so far has increased from 59,546 to 62,228 with 2,682 new cases of infection.

Friday's new high of 116 deaths in Maharashtra came two days after the previous high of 105 deaths on May 27.

Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients for the past four consecutive days, with the last highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.

Of the the latest deaths in Maharashtra, 38 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the toll in the city to 1,173 now, while the number of COVID-19-positive patients here shot up by 1,447 cases to touch 36,932.

Of the total 4,971 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 2,098, followed by 980 in Gujarat, 398 in Delhi, 334 in Madhya Pradesh, 302 in West Bengal, 198 in Uttar Pradesh, 184 in Rajasthan, 154 in Tamil Nadu, 71 in Telangana, 60 in Andhra Pradesh, 48 in Karnataka, 42 in Punjab, 28 in Jammu & Kashmir, 19 in Haryana, 15 in Bihar, eight in Kerala, seven in Odisha, five each in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, four each in Assam and Chandigarh, and one each in Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya.

The total of 1,73,763 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 82,370 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 86,422 as of this morning, down 3,563 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 11,264 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 47.4%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,73,763 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 62,228, followed by 20,246 in Tamil Nadu, 17,386 in Delhi, 15,934 in Gujarat, 8,365 in Rajasthan, 7,645 in Madhya Pradesh, 7,284 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,813 in West Bengal, 3,436 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,376 in Bihar, 2,781 in Karnataka, 2,425 in Telangana, 2,197 in Punjab, 2,164 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,723 in Odisha, 1,721 in Haryana, 1,150 in Kerala, 1,024 in Assam, 716 in Uttarakhand, 511 in Jharkhand, 415 in Chhattisgarh, 295 in Himachal Pradesh, 289 in Chandigarh, 251 in Tripura, 74 in Ladakh, 69 in Goa, 59 in Manipur, 51 in Puducherry, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 27 in Meghalaya, 25 in Nagaland, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and one each in Mizoram and Sikkim.

The Ministry said 5,043 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

