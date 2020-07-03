India reports record 20,903 new COVID cases, 379 more deaths

New Delhi, July 3, 2020

India today reported 379 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 20,903 new cases of infection -- the highest number in a single day so far -- as the deadly virus continued to spread across the country.

With the latest numbers released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country has gone up to 18,213 while the total number of cases has touched 625,544.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June. This is the 23rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths.

The highest number of deaths, 507, in a single day was reported on July 1.

As far as the number of cases in a day is concerned, the previous high of 19,906 was reported on June 28. This is the seventh consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 18,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 21st day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The figures showed that the 379 deaths reported today incluuded 125 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 61 in Delhi, 57 in Tamil Nadu, 19 each in Gujarat and Karnataka, 17 in Uttar Pradesh, 16 in West Bengal, 11 in Haryana, 10 in Jammu & Kashmir, nine in Rajasthan, eight each in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, seven in Bihar, five in Andhra Pradesh, three in Punjab, two in Odisha and one each in Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Of the total of 18,213 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 8,178 followed by 2,864 in Delhi, 1,886 in Gujarat, 1,321 in Tamil Nadu, 735 in Uttar Pradesh, 699 in West Bengal, 589 in Madhya Pradesh, 430 in Rajasthan, 275 in Telangana, 272 in Karnataka, 251 in Haryana, 198 in Andhra Pradesh, 152 in Punjab, 115 in Jammu & Kashmir, 77 in Bihar, 42 in Uttarakhand, 27 in Odisha, 25 in Kerala, 15 in Jharkhand, 14 in Chhattisgarh, 12 each in Assam and Puducherry, ten in Himachal Pradesh, six in Chandigarh, four in Goa, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 625,544 cases so far includes the 18,213 patients who have died as well as 379,892 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 227,439 as of this morning, up just 492 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 20,032 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 60.72%, according to the data.

Of the total of 625,544 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 186,626, followed by 98,392 in Tamil Nadu, 92,175 in Delhi, 33,913 in Gujarat, 24,825 in Uttar Pradesh, 19,819 in West Bengal, 18,662 in Rajasthan, 18,570 in Telangana, 18,016 in Karnataka, 16,097 in Andhra Pradesh, 15,509 in Haryana, 14,106 in Madhya Pradesh, 10,471 in Bihar, 9,013 in Assam, 7,849 in Jammu & Kashmir, 7,545 in Odisha, 5,784 in Punjab, 4,753 in Kerala, 3,013 in Chhattisgarh, 2,984 in Uttarakhand, 2,584 in Jharkhand, 1,482 in Goa, 1,435 in Tripura, 1,279 in Manipur, 1,014 in Himachal Pradesh, 990 in Ladakh, 802 in Puducherry, 501 in Nagaland, 450 in Chandigarh, 230 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 195 in Arunachal Pradesh, 162 in Mizoram, 109 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 102 in Sikkim and 56 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 6,031 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

NNN